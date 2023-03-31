Renowned sculptor Basil Watson will conduct a free artist tour, Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m., and host a closing exhibition reception and book signing on April 15, from 6 to 9 p.m., at the Hudgens Center for Art & Learning in Duluth.

Watson’s solo exhibition of sculptures and drawings titled, “My People: The Drawings and Sculpture of Basil Watson” is on display in the Fowler Gallery of the Hudgens Center. The show highlights Watson’s 45 years as a working artist.

