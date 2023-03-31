Renowned sculptor Basil Watson will conduct a free artist tour, Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m., and host a closing exhibition reception and book signing on April 15, from 6 to 9 p.m., at the Hudgens Center for Art & Learning in Duluth.
Watson’s solo exhibition of sculptures and drawings titled, “My People: The Drawings and Sculpture of Basil Watson” is on display in the Fowler Gallery of the Hudgens Center. The show highlights Watson’s 45 years as a working artist.
The festivities on April 15 will begin at 6 p.m. and conclude at 9 p.m.
“We are proud to be able to display Mr. Watson’s work,” said Laura Ballance, the executive director of the Hudgens Center. “And this is a rare opportunity for people to get a chance to meet a great artist and hear him talk about his process.”
“My People: The Drawings and Sculpture of Basil Watson” will run through April 15.
Born in Kingston, Jamaica, Watson is the son of internationally renowned painter Barrington Watson and studied at the Jamaica School of Art. He then established a successful career as Jamaica’s leading sculptor and his work there includes monumental works on the campuses of the nation’s three primary universities and signature works at the two major stadia.
In 2016, the Government of Jamaica awarded Watson the Order of Distinction (Commander) in recognition of his contributions to the field of art.
Watson emigrated to the United States in 2002 and established his home and studio in Lawrenceville. He has completed major works in China, Guatemala, the United Kingdom and throughout the United States.
He created the Martin Luther King “Hope Moving Forward” statue in Atlanta. His other works have honored the Congressman and civil rights icon John Lewis, Queen Elizabeth II and Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt, among many others.
Visitors may view “My People: The Drawings and Sculpture of Basil Watson” at the Hudgens Center from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., on Saturday. Admission is free.
