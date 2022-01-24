This year, one Georgia artist will win a cash award of $50,000 and have a solo exhibition when he or she receives the prestigious Hudgens Prize, awarded by the Jacqueline Casey Hudgens Center for Art and Learning in Duluth.
The center announced in mid-January that it is accepting applications for the sixth “cycle” of providing the largest monetary award given to an individual artist in the entire nation.
Since its founding more than 40 years ago, the Hudgens Center is a nonprofit organization focused on supporting the arts in Georgia, offering quality art education programs and exhibitions.
“As we mark 10 years of the Hudgens Prize, having reflected on the impact of this award in our 2021 Hudgens Prize Retrospective, we are beyond thrilled to launch our next Hudgens Prize competition for the 2022-2023 cycle,” said Hudgens Center executive director Laura Balance in a news release.
“The Hudgens Prize serves to support and promote Georgia artists, but the real significance of this competition is seen through our larger community. The arts in Georgia support a growing and thriving creative economy and an enriching quality-of-life experience for us all. I am inspired by the transformational opportunities the Hudgens Prize provides to artists throughout Georgia, and humbled by the long-lasting impact the Hudgens Prize brings as we better understand the benefits of the arts within our local communities.”
The juried competition is open to all individual artists – aged 18 and older – living as full-time residents in Georgia. Visual artwork in any medium will be considered and works previously shown at the Hudgens Center are ineligible for inclusion. All work must have been completed within the last two years, and there’s a $30 non-refundable entry fee, which entitles an artist to submit up to 10 examples of their work.
Entries are to be submitted online and will be accepted until Sunday, March 13, 2022. Four finalists will be named in early April and the fall will bring a competition exhibition with the four finalists, with the prize-winner announcement and the solo show in the fall of 2023. The prize will be awarded by the jury panel based on in-person visits to the four finalists’ studios and on the works placed on view at a finalists’ exhibition this fall.
“The magnitude of the Hudgens Prize represents our dedication to highlighting and uplifting local artists,” said Kate Driscoll, director of exhibitions and public programs at the Hudgens Center. “The Hudgens Prize is a symbol of the importance we place on our mission of bringing together art lovers, leaders and learners and supporting gifted Georgia artists in their careers.”
Submissions are currently being taken online by the Hudgens Center’s SlideRoom Portal (https://hudgens.slideroom.com/#/login/program/64411). For more information and the full rules of entry, email Kate Driscoll at kdriscoll@thehudgens.org.
