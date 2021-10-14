Howie Mandel shares he's ok after collapsing at Starbucks By Lisa Respers France, CNN Oct 14, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Howie Mandel took to Twitter Wednesday to update his followers after a health scare.The "America's Got Talent" judge reportedly collapsed Wednesday morning at a Starbucks in Los Angeles and was taken to a nearby hospital.Hours later, he tweeted "I am home and doing better.""I was dehydrated and had low blood sugar," Mandel wrote. "I appreciate the great doctors and nurses that took such good care of me. Thank you to everyone who reached out but I am doing ok!" The former "Deal or No Deal" host has been open in the past about his diagnosis of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder and anxiety.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. 