Houston police make arrest for the killing of rapper Takeoff

One man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to the killing of rapper Takeoff, Houston Police Department Chief Troy Finner announced at a news conference on December 2. Takeoff is pictured here in 2021 in Los Angeles.

 Rich Fury/Getty Images North America/Getty Images for Global Citizen

Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, was arrested on the east side of Houston, Texas, Thursday evening. Another man, Cameron Joshua, 22, was arrested last month and charged with the unlawful carrying of a weapon, the chief said.

