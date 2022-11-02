Houston officials plead for witnesses to come forward in killing of 'peaceful' rapper Takeoff

Houston officials plead for witnesses to come forward in the killing of 'peaceful' rapper Takeoff, pictured here during a performance on May 1, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

 Jeff Hahne/Getty Images

Houston officials vowed to deliver justice in the killing of rapper Takeoff, with the chief of police calling the 28-year-old Atlantan a "peaceful" man and urging any witnesses to the shooting to come forward.

The rapper, part of the multiplatinum hip-hop trio Migos, was at a bowling alley and billiards hall where a private party was held early Tuesday. A 911 call received at 2:34 a.m. reported a shooting in progress, and officers discovered Takeoff dead on the third level, just outside the front door, police said. There were roughly 40 people at the event, many of whom left "possibly out of fear," Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said.

CNN's Lisa Respers France and Chloe Melas contributed to this report.