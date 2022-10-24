The two giant fantasy series that premiered within weeks of each other shared massive scope and scale. In terms of pacing, though, "House of the Dragon" moved at leaps and bounds -- sometimes literally in its multi-year time jumps -- while "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" loped along at a relative crawl.

The "Dragon" season finale that premiered October 23, subtitled "The Black Queen," in a sense brought this first season -- at times uneven, but always interesting -- full circle. Having been told by her mother before she died in childbirth in the premiere that having children was the battlefield of queens, Princess Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) endured another gruesome delivery of a stillborn child, amid preparations and planning for the battle to come.