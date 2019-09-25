The employment gods have just bestowed a blessing upon "Fleabag's" so-called "hot priest."
Actor Andrew Scott will star in an eight-episode Showtime series based on Patricia Highsmith's Tom Ripley novels, the network announced Wednesday.
The character has previously been portrayed by actors like Alain Delon ("Purple Noon"), Dennis Hopper ("The American Friend") and Matt Damon (1999's "The Talented Mr. Ripley").
Oscar- and Golden Globe-winning writer Steven Zaillian will write and direct the entire first season, Showtime said.
"We are so thrilled to have the supremely talented filmmaker Steve Zaillian adapt the singular saga of Tom Ripley from Patricia Highsmith's novels as an ongoing series for Showtime," said Gary Levine, who alongside Jana Winograde acts as president of entertainment for the cable network. "With Andrew Scott, whose charisma knows no bounds, inhabiting the iconic lead role, we feel confident that this will be a special one."
Scott, a BAFTA winner, was best known for his role as Moriarty in "Sherlock" -- until his role as a priest in season 2 of "Fleabag" made him the object of Internet affection.
The Ripley series, set in 1960s New York, will follow a story people know well. Tom Ripley is "a grifter" who is hired by a rich man to travel to Italy and convince his son to return home.
"Tom's acceptance of the job is the first step into a complex life of deceit, fraud and murder," according to a press release from the network.
The series, titled "Ripley," does not yet have a premiere date.