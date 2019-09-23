'Hot Priest' and other reasons to watch Emmy winner 'Fleabag'

Amazon's dark dramedy "Fleabag" won the Emmy Award for best comedy series on Sunday night. And, if Twitter and series star and creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge are to be believed, this is in part because of her character's Season 2 love interest.
"If it wasn't for Andrew Scott," Waller-Bridge joked while accepting the comedy series Emmy (her third win of the night; she'd already won for lead actress in a comedy and writing for a comedy and is also the creator of "Killing Eve").
In keeping with the tradition of "Fleabag," where not everyone is given proper names, Scott's character, a priest, is simply called "The Priest." On social media, fans of the character dubbed him "Hot Priest."
"I should have called the character 'Hot Priest' I've just realized that now," Waller-Bridge lamented when CNN asked her about the character in February during the show's winter Television Critics Association press tour in Pasadena, Calif.
But he is not the only reason to watch the show, which tackles issues such as love, loss and guilt. Olivia Coleman and Sian Clifford, both of whom were nominated in supporting actress in a comedy Emmy categories, give noteworthy performances as the lead characters' godmother and sister, respectively. And Harry Bradbeer won the best directing in a comedy Emmy award for his work on the series. There has also been plenty of internet chatter of the show's costumes, which were designed by Ray Holman -- in particular a jumpsuit that Waller-Bridge wears in the Season 2 premiere episode.
The nature of streaming means that "Fleabag" is still available to new and returning viewers on Amazon Prime Video. But those who want to see more of Scott can also find him the channel's upcoming "Modern Love" and HBO's "His Dark Materials." His credits also include Netflix's "Black Mirror" and PBS' "Sherlock."