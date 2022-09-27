"Hostages" tells several major stories in one, from the history of US intervention in the Middle East to the Iranian hostage crisis' impact on presidential politics to that period's influence on media, launching "Nightline" as a byproduct. The result is a highly resonant trip down bad-memory lane, highlighting how those ripples remain evident 40-plus years later.

What makes this four-hour HBO presentation so rich hinges on the team of five directors interviewing parties representing all sides of these events, conveying the history of US-Iranian relations in all its complexity. That includes some of the Iranian students who planned to hold the US Embassy for 48 hours in 1979 and ended up taking more than 60 Americans as captives, keeping 52 of them for 444 days.

