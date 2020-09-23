There's a new option for chicken wings at Peachtree Corners Town Center. Hoots Wings, a spin-off of Hooters, opened Monday.
The restaurant is located at 5215 Town Center Blvd. and is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Patio seating is currently being offered in addition to takeout and delivery.
It is the third location in the metro area, joining one in Decatur and another in the Madison Yards development in Atlanta.
In addition to its namesake wings, the fast-casual restaurant offers shrimp, sandwiches and salads along with an extensive beer selection.
