Though we are in the depths of the cold winter months, springtime will be here before we know it. When working in our gardens, many pesticides are available to help us grow healthy lawns and garden plants and control the many pests that infest them.
However, these chemicals have hazards and need to be used and stored safely. By not doing so can cause injuries, illness, harm to the environment, and property damage. Remember, they are poisons meant to kill something.
On any pesticide, always follow all label directions and safety precautions. The label is the law! The chemical can only be used on sites and plant material listed on the label. For example, if it stays “outdoor use only,” it cannot be used indoors.
Some instances of doing so have caused severe injuries and deaths in recent years. If the label says to use on turfgrass only, then it cannot be applied to vegetables and other plants. The label will also give directions on the amount to use, what safety equipment must be worn, and how to store and dispose of properly.
Regardless of whether you use organic materials like insecticidal soaps and horticultural oils or non-organic garden chemicals, you need to choose the right site for storage. Too often, folks carelessly place the containers on the shelf of their potting sheds or in their garage without another thought. Garden chemicals should always be stored in a secure location. Be sure that small children or pets do not have access to these materials. Small children are naturally curious and can get into trouble fast.
A locking cabinet or storage shed can provide secure storage. It is also good to keep these materials in a rodent-free area. I once knew of a gardener that stored their materials in a rodent-infested outbuilding. In the spring, he found rats and mice had eaten the labels off of most of his pesticide containers. He was clueless as to the product they each contained, let alone how to mix them.
Be sure to store these materials in an area that does not freeze. Most modern garden chemicals have a long shelf life but may suffer damage by freezing, which can cause the chemical components in the pesticide to separate. A severe freeze can even cause their containers to freeze and burst.
As a rule, most pesticides should be stored in a location that maintains temperatures between 40 degrees and 90 degrees. Avoid storing pesticides in bright direct sunlight, which can cause heat damage in addition to breaking them down over time, making them less effective. High levels of moisture can cause metal containers or cans to rust and deteriorate. Make sure the storage site has proper ventilation.
Don’t store pesticides near pet food, seed, or fertilizers. Avoid placing them near containers of gasoline. Also, you must always be sure to store your pesticides in the original container. Tragedy has occurred when folks stored pesticides in plastic beverage bottles. Surprisingly, storing pesticides in something other than the original container is one of the most frequently found violations discovered by inspectors with the Georgia Department of Agriculture.
Accidents happen. It is a good idea to keep some cleanup materials available near your storage area to deal with garden chemical spills. Kitty litter or the oil absorbent material you use in a garage works well to absorb and control a pesticide spill.
Limit your storage needs by buying only enough garden chemicals for a single growing season. Buying large containers or extra amounts of garden chemicals because they are on sale is a false economy. New and improved products are introduced frequently. Don’t saddle yourself with a material that must be stored and then may become obsolete before you get a chance to use it.
Pesticides are useful tools in the home landscape and vegetable garden. Read the label of the products you use and follow all storage precautions. Always follow label directions, use and store them properly.
