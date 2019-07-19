During the growing season, one thing all gardeners face is the onslaught of pests attacking their plants. Insects, diseases and weeds, in addition to environmental and cultural issues, are causing trouble.
Many people first think of pesticides as a remedy. Others oppose using pesticides. The best course of action is to practice the concept of integrated pest management that utilizes a combination of tactics to control pests to reduce their numbers and the harm they cause.
Before the initiation of any controls, the pest must be identified. An example would be chinch bugs that commonly trouble St. Augustinegrass. If the homeowner thinks the cause of dead and dying grass is the result of a fungal disease and use a fungicide for control, the problem will not be solved as a result of misdiagnosis.
Many times the symptoms being observed could be one of a multitude of problems. Yellow leaves on azaleas could be an indicator of several issues such as old leaves dying, lace bugs, and lack of fertilizer or an improper pH.
Do you have the right plant in the right place? The inability of a plant to tolerate sight conditions is the most frequent causes of plant maladies that make them more susceptible to pests. Can it tolerate the levels of sunlight?
Azaleas and dogwoods will suffer in full sun whereas junipers and roses will decline in the shade. Is the plant able to tolerate wet soils? Bald cypress, willows and swamp sunflowers thrive in poorly drained soils, but roses, pines, and most fruit trees will deteriorate. Can it tolerate our climate?
Gwinnett County is in USDA hardiness zone 7b where the temperatures could potentially drop to 5 degrees. Citrus plants, oleanders and Indian hawthorns suffer in our winters. On the contrary, some plants, such as Kentucky bluegrass, white pines, and cherry trees, have difficulty tolerating our hot, humid summers.
Take into consideration the cultural methods to reduce pests. Proper water application is essential. Too much or too little water can cause pest outbreaks. They would be watered earlier in the day, and with herbaceous and woody plants, direct the water to the base of the plants to keep the foliage dry. Doing so will reduce the likelihood of disease issues.
Make sure the plants are spaced apart appropriately. Think about how large the plant will be at maturity in both height and spread. Leyland cypress trees have the potential to grow up to 60 feet in height and can be 15 to 20 in width. Most of the time, they are planted too close together to create an instant privacy screen thus causing them to grow into each other. The result is the trees shading each other and the decrease in air flows that lead to several diseases that cause them to suffer and die.
In vegetable gardens, crop rotation should be practiced. No plants from the same family should be planted in the same place every year. Doing so will encourage the buildup of diseases and insects, which tend to be specific to individual families of plants.
For example, tomatoes, potatoes and peppers should be alternated with others such as the cucurbit family that includes squash, cucumbers and melons or legumes such as beans and peas.
Pesticide applications should be of last resort and done so in tandem with these other methods. Make sure you have correctly identified the pest and are using the correct pesticides. Follow all label directions and safety precautions when applying.
Practicing integrated pest management will reduce pesticide usage, save money, protect the environment, and improve the health and quality of our garden plants.