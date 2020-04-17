During World War II, people were encouraged to grow their vegetables in what was termed “Victory Gardens.” By doing so would help feed civilians while food grown on farms could go to the war effort.
Though we are not at war, growing your vegetable garden has many advantages, such as fresh food and a reduction in your grocery expenses. If you have never grown one, consider one for this year.
The conditions are now favorable for planting summer vegetables such as squash and peppers since the risk of freezing temperatures has passed. These plants require sites that receive full sun and fertile, well-drained soil. Vegetable plants do not perform well in pure clay soil.
Add organic soil amendments such as peat moss, compost, or topsoil and mix it into the existing soil. Use a roto-tiller if you have access to one. Have your soil tested through UGA Extension Gwinnett and add fertilizer according to the recommendations.
Tomatoes are the most popular vegetable, and many varieties exist. They can be classified as either indeterminate or determinate. Determinate varieties, such as “Bush Beefsteak” and “Bush Early Girl,” are compact. They produce all of their fruit in a short period and then start to decline. These are best for canning, and making soups and tomato paste. Indeterminate tomatoes produce their fruit continually throughout the season. Examples include “Big Boy,” “Better Boy” and cherry tomatoes such as “Sweet 100.”
Peppers come in many types with varying degrees of hotness. Some, such as bell and banana peppers, are sweet and have many uses. Others, such as jalapeno and habanero, are quite hot. Make sure you know the specific type of pepper you are planting.
Cucurbits, which include squash, cucumbers, cantaloupes, melons, and pumpkins, can be directly seeded — harvest summer squash, which includes yellow crookneck or straight next or zucchini before they get huge. If left on the plant too long, the fruits become hard and unpalatable as well as shutting down the plant’s production of more.
Winter squash, such as butternut squash, spaghetti squash, and acorn squash, can be left on the vine a more extended amount of time until they are ripe.
Despite the name, the plants do not grow in the winter. The name comes from the fact they were often stored in cellars where the temperatures are cooler before refrigeration. Therefore, they would be available for consumption during the winter.
Cucumbers are vines and will need support. Harvest them as you would summer squash before they get too large. Be aware that cucumbers, as well as zucchini squash, are frequently camouflaged by the foliage and could be missed when harvesting. Other related plants, such as watermelons and pumpkins, grow from seeds planted in the garden but need adequate space for the vines to spread.
Many types of beans and peas grow from seed directly planted into the soil. Many varieties of beans are available, but they are divided into two categories, bush and pole beans. Bush beans are short and grow upright. Pole beans are vines and will need support. Make sure you know which types you are purchasing.
Many summer peas thrive in our area. These include black-eyed peas, field peas, crowder peas, cowpeas and others. Another class of peas, the English peas, or sugar peas, prefer cooler weather. Plant them in February or March or the early fall.
Having fresh corn on the cob is quite the treat. Corn requires sufficient space since it can grow six to 10 feet in height. The seeds should be placed 12 to 18 inches apart and with the rows three feet away from each other.
“Silver King’”and “Silver Queen” are two popular varieties. Another favorite summer vegetable is okra, which also needs space since it can grow up to eight feet. Harvest the pods when they are four to six inches long.
The growing season is upon us. Now is the right time to begin planting summer vegetables. If given proper growing conditions, you will have a bountiful harvest.
For more information on vegetable gardening, including a planting chart, please refer to the following Extension publication Vegetable Gardening in Georgia at https://tinyurl.com/sdvjsrc.
