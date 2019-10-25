The autumn season is upon us. After the unseasonably hot and dry month of September, the cooler weather is a welcome relief, as are the recent rains. Although not as brilliant as a result of the drought, the leaves are beginning to show their fall color. While we’re admiring all the reds, oranges, and yellows, now is a great time to plant trees that provide outstanding color in our landscapes.
Our nurseries and garden centers stock up on a variety of trees for fall planting. Here are some trees that offer outstanding fall color:
The trident maple (Acer buergerianum) is a handsome, robust tree with an upright, oval shape. Its leaves are pest-free, lustrous dark green and three-lobed. In the fall, the foliage changes to an attractive yellow and red. The bark is a striking gray to orange-brown that exfoliates. These plants withstand drought and infertile soils and can reach a height of 25 to 35 feet.
Red maple (Acer rubrum) is tolerant of wet sites and can grow 40 to 60 feet tall. Young trees are pyramidal, becoming rounded to irregular at maturity. The reddish spring flowers are followed by bright red seeds. The tree has smooth gray bark. The fall foliage turns bright yellow and red. Named selections are widely available, with ‘October Glory’ and ‘Autumn Blaze’ being among the best.
Many native hickories (Carya spp.) put on a spectacular show year after year, although they are seldom available at nurseries of their difficulty of being transplanted. You may want to collect seeds and start your trees on the edge of the woods. Hickory leaves turn brilliant yellow to golden in the fall. The leaves and nuts are a little messy, and the trees grow slowly. They prefer deep, moist, well-drained soils as well as on dry, upland sites.
The elegant katsura tree (Cercidiphyllum japonicum) is pyramidal when young becoming an upright oval form with age. The leaves mature to blue-green and turn a vibrant yellow to apricot in the fall. As a bonus, the falling leaves give off a spicy fragrance. The brown, shaggy bark provides year-round interest. There are no serious insect or disease problems. However, dry conditions will cause it to have an early leaf drop. The trees grow 40 to 60 feet tall.
American yellowwood (Cladrastis kentukea) is an uncommon native tree that’s not widely sold. Trees are low-branching with broad, rounded crowns. The white spring flowers produce a spectacular show but may bloom only in alternate years. The larger branches and trunk are smooth and gray. The leaves turn a yellow to golden color in autumn. Yellowwoods make an excellent medium-sized 30 to 50 feet tall specimen tree.
Sourwood (Oxydendrum arboretum) is one of our best native trees for fall color. It’s delicately pyramidal with drooping branches. Young leaves mature to a lustrous dark green and turn red to maroon in the fall. The white flowers come in four to ten inch panicles in June and July. Sourwood is excellent for naturalizing native sites in the sun or partial shade. The trees reach 25 to 35 feet tall and do best in northern Georgia.
The ginkgo (Ginkgo biloba) is old, its unique, fan-shaped leaves embedded in the fossil record. Young plants are gaunt and open but become full and dense with age. It becomes a mature specimen when the bright green leaves turn a brilliant, clear yellow in the fall. The leaves suddenly will cascade to the ground in a single day. Buy male trees when possible. Females produce fruits that develop a rancid odor as they mature.
These trees and many others can brighten your fall landscape. Be sure to select trees adapted to your site to ensure the success of your planting project.