As a child, my grandmother always had an abundance of strawberries growing in her garden. Picking fresh ones for eating was an enjoyable experience.
Strawberries can be grown in home gardens and will reward you with high-quality fruit provided that they have the proper growing conditions.
Choose a site that is in full sun with adequate soil drainage. Before planting, add organic matter such as compost, peat moss, or compost to the soil to improve its quality. Have the soil tested to see how much lime and fertilizer needs to be applied. Thoroughly mix the materials into the soil.
The best way to grow strawberries is by the “matted row system,” which involves planting the individual plants one and one half to two feet apart in the spring and allowing the runners to fill the spaces in between. Avoid placing them in sites where tomatoes, peppers, and potatoes have been planted in the last five years due to the increased likelihood of the plants developing certain fungal diseases. Without a soil test, add four pounds of 10-10-10 fertilizer per 250 square feet. Fertilize the plants with another application of 10-10-10 once in mid-June and again in September. Make sure the foliage is dry when fertilizing.
Place the individual plants into the soil with the crown slightly above the soil line. In a few weeks, flowers will begin to form, which need to be removed so the plant’s energy is focused on producing the vegetative parts that will bear fruit the following spring. Without rain, apply one inch of water per week to the strawberries, ensuring it penetrates deeply into the soil to provide a healthy root system.
One of the most significant challenges to growing strawberries is controlling weeds. Following planting, apply a one to two-inch layer of fine-textured organic mulch such as pine straw or pine bark. Hand pulling and tilling will also assist in reducing weeds. Avoid using herbicides since they will also harm the desirable strawberry plants. If the beds are correctly managed, you can have strawberries to harvest for several years.
The fruit will be ready for harvesting in late April and May. Pick only those that are entirely red with one-quarter of the stem attached early in the morning while the air is relatively cool. Harvest them every other day.
In time the beds will need to be renovated, which should be done after harvesting. Mow over the plants with a rotary mower set at four inches, and remove the clippings. Remove some of the plants leaving only the best quality ones six inches apart. Apply fertilizer to the area.
Birds can sometimes be troublesome to strawberries. The best course of action is to cover the beds with plastic bird netting. Make sure the material is anchored into the ground every six to eight inches apart to keep the birds from going under the nets.
Consider growing some strawberries in your garden. They do take a little effort but will reward you with a bountiful harvest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.