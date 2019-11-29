Many gardeners value plants that produce colorful blossoms and some for their foliage. Another attribute is the ones that produce bright berries.
Their presence helps brighten the landscape in addition to providing food for many species of birds. Additionally, they provide decorations for the holidays. Most berries last much longer than flower blossoms thus providing an extended period of color. You can extend the color even further by including plants that bear berries at different times of the year. Planting berry-producing plants is an excellent way of creating multi-season interest in your landscape.
Firethorn or Pyracantha is an excellent berry producer. Two types are commonly used: the Formosa firethorn and scarlet firethorn. The Formosa firethorn is the most commonly planted. Foundation plantings, hedges, single specimens, and espaliered are common uses for these shrubs. Hybrids are available in red or orange.
They produce massive quantities of bright berries that can last until late winter. They are fast-growing, up to 2 feet per year. Mature pyracanthas can reach heights of 10-15 feet. They are excellent plants for hedges and barriers due to their formidable thorns.
Several hollies are prolific berry producers. Only the female plants produce the berries but need males nearby for pollination. Their red berries contrast nicely with the dark green foliage. Burford holly is a favorite. This dependable berry producer can grow up to 25 feet high with an equally widespread. The plants make excellent hedges and screens. Possumhaw hollies and winterberry holies are deciduous with bright red berries. Other hollies favored for their berries are Foster hollies, American hollies, luster leaf hollies, and Savannah hollies.
Beautyberry has graceful arching branches that become loaded with tight clusters of dark purple berries. Prune the plant heavily in February to increase berry production since it produces blooms on the new growth. It can be cut back as far as one foot above the ground. The variety ‘Alba’ has white berries, and "Issai" has violet ones.
Hearts-a-Bustin is an attractive native plant. It had dark green stems and bears reddish “hearts” that split open to reveal the inner fruit. Several viburnums bear beautiful berries as well, such as the linden viburnum, European cranberry bush, and doublefile viburnum, which produces berries in the summer.
Most berry-producing plants will perform best when planted in sunny locations. Certain viburnums, however, may need protection from the hot afternoon sun. They require proper soil moisture conditions and will also grow and fruit best when they receive adequate fertilizer applications. As a general rule, fertilize them with a general-purpose fertilizer, such as 10-10-10, in the spring and again in the early summer.
Landscapes with only spring flower interest are like a two-seater sports car. They look great at first but leave you wanting more for the rest of the year. Incorporate some berry-bearing plants in your landscape, and you can create multi-season interest for year-round enjoyment.