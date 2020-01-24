A sure sign that we are in the winter pruning season is when I start noticing butchered crape myrtles, sometimes referred to as "crape murder.’"
Since so many landscape professionals engage in this practice, it convinces many homeowners that the method is the correct way to prune crape myrtles.
The purpose of pruning crape myrtles is to improve their structure and to increase the circulation of air to reduce disease occurrence. Pruning stimulates the growth of new shoots that will form flowers. However, doing so is not an essential requirement for flowering.
Many of the old crape myrtles planted along highways have never received any pruning but produce an abundance of attractive floral displays. They have smaller flower clusters, but because they are more numerous, but do not diminish the floral impact.
The first step in pruning a crape myrtle is to determine if you want to maintain the plant in a shrub form or prefer it to be tree form. If you desire shrub form cut, all the crape myrtle shoots off about six inches above the ground. New shoots will develop each year, allowing your plant will stay small and “bushy.”
Keep most crape myrtles in the tree form. Some varieties of crape myrtles are quite tall. Plant them in locations where they can grow to their natural height without constant pruning to keep them at the desired size. When pruning, select three to five of the most vigorous stems, which will serve as the tree trunks or significant stems.
Consider the location of the plant. If your crape myrtle is in a large bed, you may want to save widely spaced stems creating a sprawling natural effect. If the space is limited or visibility under the plant is essential to select more upright stems.
Remove all of the other stems and suckers at the base of the plant. Then prune the side shoots one-third to one-half up these stems to raise its canopy. If the crape myrtles are near a driveway or street, raising them to one-half of the plant height creates a less visual obstruction to drivers.
As in most pruning, remove diseased, damaged, and inward growing branches. Also, remove branches that cross or rub. If the plant growth is quite thick, you can thin the canopy. Many times people remove any growth that is less than the size of a pencil in diameter. For aesthetic reasons, removal of the spent seedheads is done, but for ones out of reach, just let them go.
Crape myrtles are a positive addition to the home landscape. They will be healthier and produce an abundance of colorful blossoms throughout the summer if properly pruned.
The 2020 Annual Gwinnett County Extension Plant Sale offers a variety of high-quality plants at affordable prices. To obtain a brochure and an order form, go to https://clicktime.symantec.com/3STYDwFSxDoUebUvcEvpPkJ7Vc?u=www.ugaextension.org%2Fgwinnett, and click events and classes on the left side of the page, or call the Extension office can mail one to you.
