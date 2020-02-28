One of the most popular and well-loved garden plants are roses. They provide attractive blooms throughout the growing season. But roses do require care to keep them at their bests.
Proper fertilization, sunlight, and water application go a long way to keeping them in peak condition. One of the most crucial practices for roses is pruning. It encourages new growth, promotes profuse blooming, and removes dead or diseased parts. Periodic cosmetic pruning can be done throughout the growing season with more intense pruning done in the late winter and early spring for most types of roses.
Different roses have different pruning requirements. The hybrid tea roses, floribundas, grandiflora roses, and roses such as "Nearly Wild" and "Knockout" can bloom throughout the growing season. Make sure you have clean, sharp pruning snips and loppers before starting. Begin pruning the roses in the next few weeks as the buds begin to swell and before the new growth begins. Remove all dead and diseased wood.
Dead rose canes have a dried, black appearance as opposed to living ones, which are green to light brown. Make the pruning cut at a 45-degree angle roughly one-fourth of an inch above a bud facing outward. Prune them to make the plants more open in the center. Remove all but four to six of the most vigorously growing canes. Cut out any branches with a diameter smaller than a pencil. Prune them back to within 24 to 30 inches from the ground. Remove any suckers arising from the base of the plant. Remove dead blooms to encourage the development of new flowers.
Some climbing roses, such as "Lady Banks,’" that blooms only once a year in the spring, are pruned after they have finished blooming in the spring. Do not prune early in the spring before they bloom as they produce flowers on old wood from the previous year’s growth.
After they finish blooming, remove the oldest canes and leave five to seven of the most vigorous canes.
Some of the old gardens rose varieties need minimal pruning to preserve their shape. Hard pruning can cause them to lose their form. Remove only the oldest stems that are no longer productive. Most of these types of roses bloom only once a season in the spring and should be pruned shortly after blooming.
Proper pruning at the appropriate time will improve the overall shape of the rose bushes, and promote new and healthier growth. It will ensure abundant, attractive roses for a long time to come.
The 2020 Annual Gwinnett County Extension Plant Sale offers a variety of high-quality plants at affordable prices. To obtain a brochure and an order form, go to www.ugaextension.org/gwinnett, and click events and classes on the left side of the page, or call the Extension office can mail one to you.
