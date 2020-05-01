In recent months we have many rainy days causing flooding on some occasions. Many of us have areas of our home landscape with poor drainage where the soil stays wet.
Lawn grasses and a fair number of our landscape plants suffer in such conditions. However, many types of trees, shrubs, and herbaceous plants do well with soils that have excessive amounts of water. Knowing the characteristics of them will help you make the appropriate selections for your situation.
Numerous species of trees can handle excessive soil moisture and thrive. Bald cypress is a deciduous needle-leaf conifer that can grow more than 50 feet in height. In the fall, its needles turn a golden brown color before dropping. The trees commonly grow in flooded swamps in the Southeastern United States.
Red maples also do well in wet sites. They are hardy once established and produce bright red foliage in the fall. Several oak species are suited for these conditions, including willow oaks, pin oaks, and water oaks. River birches are another great choice. They have colorful exfoliating bark. Plant them in areas where their constant shedding of leaves and branches will not be problematic. Sweet bay magnolias are an excellent choice. The trees up to 20 feet tall and have evergreen foliage that is light green on top and whitish-green on the bottom.
Several species of shrubs can handle soils that stay moist. Virginia sweetspire is a deciduous shrub with red to purple branches and producing white spikes of small flowers. In the fall, it has a red to purple color. It does produce many suckers and can be weedy. Summersweet or clethra is similar to Virginia sweetspire in appearance with its reddish branches and white spikes of flowers. It has yellow to gold color and does well in groupings and screens. Both prefer sites with partial shade and will not perform well in full sun. Several hollies, including yaupon hollies, winterberry hollies, and inkberries, are well suited to these conditions. Florida anise, which has bright green foliage, red flowers, and growing up to six feet, are attractive additions to the home landscape. Buttonbushes are coarse, deciduous shrubs with deciduous leaves. It produces white ball-like clusters of small flowers, which can be an inch or more across.
Numerous herbaceous plants perform well in conditions. Canna lilies have attractive foliage arising from the ground and produce colorful red, yellow, and orange blossoms in summer. Some varieties have yellow stripes on their leaves. Swamp sunflowers have narrow, long leaves that are rough like sandpaper. It has tall stems growing up to six feet and produce a large number of yellow flowers on to two inches in diameter. Daylilies, which produce blooms of many colors during the summer, are another great choice.
Several species of irises are excellent choices for damp sites. Some will grow in flooded conditions and are well suited or ornamental fish ponds. Japanese irises, Louisiana irises, yellow flag irises, and Siberian irises are examples. Calla lilies, rain lilies, and atamasco lilies also have colorful flowers and add beauty to any landscape.
Yes, even if you have sections of your home landscape that stay wet continually, many species of plants will thrive. Consider planting some to brighten up your yard.
