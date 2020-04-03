Are there areas in your home landscape that are difficult to grow lawn grasses? Would you like to reduce turfgrass areas?
Some grasses such as tall fescue and zoysia can tolerate filtered shade, whereas bermudagrass deteriorates without full sun. Lawn grasses of all types require a fair amount of maintenance to keep them in optimal condition.
One alternative is groundcovers such as liriope, Japanese pachysandra, Asiatic and Confederate jasmine, and creeping euonymus. One of the most popular and best suited for the home landscape is liriope, which has a grass-like appearance. The plant is quite versatile and thrives in many conditions.
Liriope has multiple common names, such as border grass or even monkey grass. However, they are not grasses at all but members of the lily family. Many professionals refer to liriope and related plants as lilyturf.
Regardless of what you call them, liriope is a versatile plant in the landscape tolerating hot, dry locations and also moist conditions better than many ornamentals. Liriope works well on steep banks where regular mowing of grass is difficult or impossible. I
t thrives in both sun and shade. One of the most common uses of it is to edge flower beds and form a border between ornamental areas and lawns. Plant them at the edge of walks or the base of retaining walls to soften the appearance of features.
Liriope requires minimal maintenance. A light application of general lawn fertilizer in spring and again in mid-summer will support vigorous, healthy growth. Each year toward the end of February, liriope should be cut back or mowed to remove the old foliage and make way for new healthy growth. In relatively flat locations, set the lawnmower at the tallest height setting. Weedeaters are useful to cut back liriope. Use care not to cut the tips off the newly developing shoots if you are running a little late with this chore.
Though liriope can be planted any time of year, fall is the best. It allows time for good root establishment before spring growth begins. Just remember that the main growth period for liriope occurs in the spring. If you plant in summer, don’t expect any further new growth to appear.
The most common liriope is Liriope muscari. It is available in both dark green and variegated forms. It bears small light blue flowers in late summer. Liriope spicata (creeping liriope) has foliage with a grassy appearance. The plants spread by underground runners, so it works well in filling bed areas.
Another widely used one in landscapes is mondo grass, which has dark green foliage with a finer texture than liriope species. Since it grows a slower rate, avoid cutting it back severely in winter like liriope.
Liriope makes an excellent lawn substitute. Consider planting some and enhance the beauty of your home landscape.
