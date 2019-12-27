Many times homeowners face the challenge of parts of their landscape that have poor drainage. Growing garden plants under such conditions can be difficult. However, many attractive plants thrive in poorly drained soils.
Sometimes taking corrective action can improve the drainage. The installation of French drains, which channel the water underground away from the site, can help alleviate the issues. However, installing them can be complicated and involved. Other options include altering the terrain on a small scale.
An example is raising the elevation by adding soil to a site. In most cases, a homeowner has to accept the presence of wet sites on their property with limited option.
Turfgrasses cannot tolerate waterlogged soils. In such conditions, they begin to thin out with algae and moss filling in the area. Also, lawn grasses are more susceptible to fungal diseases. Several groundcovers are suitable alternatives. Liriope, bugleweed (Ajuga), and creeping jenny tolerate wet soils in addition to shady conditions. The chameleon plant (Houttuynia) does well in these areas and has colorful leaves, but it can be quite invasive.
Several landscape shrubs thrive in sites with limited drainage. Virginia sweetspire produces white fragrant flowers in clusters. The plant has a colorful orange to red to purple color in autumn. Summersweet has white flowers that are similar in appearance to the Virginia sweetspire. Several evergreen shrubs can be used.
The Florida anise grows up to six feet. It has light green foliage with red petioles. Its blooms are one to two inch wide that is red to maroon. Several hollies are useful in these circumstances, such as yaupon hollies, winterberry hollies, and inkberries.
A variety of trees thrive in places that stay wet. The bald cypress can reach over 50 feet in height. The tree is a deciduous conifer, and its needles turn copper brown in the fall. They grow naturally in flooded conditions such as swamps and wetlands. River birches, as their name suggests, grow on river banks and other areas that flood. They have attractive exfoliating bark and can grow over 40 feet in height. They have one drawback in that the trees continually shed their leaves and branches, causing them to be messy. Avoid planting them by sidewalks, driveways, patios and swimming pools.
Several herbaceous plants do well in site with limited drainage. Canna lilies produce colorful foliage and yellow to orange to red blossoms during the summer months. Several varieties have striped leaves. The swamp sunflower produces attractive yellow flowers in the late summer and fall. The swamp hibiscus has large scarlet blooms in the summer. Several species of irises tolerate these growing conditions, including the Louisiana iris, Japanese iris, and Siberian iris. These plants are frequently used in ornamental fish ponds. The bearded iris, which is the most familiar, will not tolerate wet soil.
Even if you have areas of your home landscape with poor drainage, many plants will grow there. To guarantee success, choose ones that are the appropriate size, and tolerate the light conditions, and overall appearance for your specific situation.
The UGA Extension Gwinnett 2020 annual plant sale is underway. Many excellent plants are available at affordable prices. Choices include blueberries, gardenias, ferns, camellias, and many others. To obtain an order form, one can be downloaded from the Extension website at www.ugaextension.org/gwinnett, or you can have one mailed to you by contacting the Extension office.