With the onset of warmer weather, our lawn grasses are beginning to grow at a rapid rate and will need periodic mowing, which is one of the most critical components of turfgrass care. The grass should be cut at the proper height with a mower that is in correct working order.
By taking a few simple steps to maintain your equipment, it will function properly in the performance of its duty.
Basic engine maintenance is essential. Use the gasoline and oil recommended by the manufacturer. When working on the mower, be sure the blade and all moving parts have stopped. Always turn the mower so that the air-filter side is up when inspecting the mower or cleaning it. Otherwise, the oil will drain out into the air filter, and the engine won’t start.
Also, detach the spark-plug wire so the engine won’t start accidentally. Keep spark plugs clean, and have an expert adjust the carburetor. Check air filters regularly and clean or replace them when dirty.
Be sure to regularly sharpen rotary mower blades, which operate on the principle of a sickle. It’s advisable to have an extra blade on hand, so a replacement is available when you detect poor cutting. Shredded or brown tips of grass blades are an indication of a dull or damaged mower blade.
You can sharpen rotary mower blades with a grinding wheel and file, but be careful not to destroy the balance. Hang the blade from the hole on a nail in the wall in the center of the blade to determine which side is out of balance—file more of the blade on the heavy end.
Excess vibration is an indication of a damaged blade, mounting, or crankshaft. To fix it, frequently tighten the blade and engine mounting bolts, as well as any other nuts, bolts, and screws. Check mower wheels, bearings and axles for wear and lubrication.
If there are grease fittings, check them every couple of months. Replace loose, wobbly wheels. Be sure to keep the drive mechanism on self-propelled mowers in good working order. Check belts and gears for wear and fit.
After each use, clean the underside of the mower with a steady stream of water. The metal deck can rust out if residue builds up. To reduce fire hazard, keep the engine free of grass, leaves, and excessive grease. Check the grass-catcher bag for wear or deterioration and replace it when necessary.
Proper maintenance and care of your lawnmower will ensure it will cut your grass to keep it attractive and healthy.
