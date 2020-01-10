The needs of your houseplants change during the winter months. By understanding these, your indoor foliage plants can be kept healthy and attractive. The goal is not to actively grow luxurious plants during the colder months of winter but maintain your houseplants’ overall health during this period.
Avoid fertilizing as during December, January, and February. It promotes growth, and with much less natural light levels, the plants are not as likely to receive enough to support the new and active growth. Again, remember the goal is to maintain your houseplants’ overall health during the winter months.
In regard to light, proper lighting is another crucial factor in maintaining attractive and healthy houseplants during the winter. Sometimes indoor plants start putting on growth during the winter that appears spindly. The stems may appear to be stretching themselves toward the light of a nearby window, or the light from a lamp and the leaves get spaced so far apart that the plants no longer are attractive.
The cause is the lack of light to support new growth on the plants. The stem between the leaves is called the internode, which can get quite long if the plant does not receive enough light. The problem can be quite noticeable on vining plants such as nephthytis, pothos, and philodendrons. So, observe your plants!
If they aren’t getting enough light, either supply more light (with grow lights) or move your houseplants to a brighter area in the room. Keep in mind that giving your houseplants more fertilizer or plant food will not stop this “stretching” problem, but providing more light for your plants is the answer.
Houseplants may need more water during winter months than at other times of the year. As outside temperatures drop, the indoor heating system may cause the air to become extremely dry. That, of course, causes indoor plants to dry out much faster and more often than when the air is cooler in spring or fall or even in the summer when the air conditioning is on.
Check the soil moisture in pots more often. If it feels dry at a depth of one inch, then the plant needs water. Avoid haphazardly watering your houseplants during the winter. Too much can hurt much more than too little by drowning the root systems. Over-saturated root systems very often develop root rots.
One last note, dry air is particularly rough on individual plants, especially ferns. Warm, dry air inside our homes during winter causes many plants to drop their leaves or fronds in the case of ferns. These plants can look pretty sad by springtime. If possible, mist your plants.
Certain methods are effective in keeping your houseplants beautiful in the cold weather. Proper fertilization, light, and watering will ensure the plants stay healthy.
The 2020 Annual Gwinnett County Extension Plant Sale offers a variety of high-quality plants at affordable prices.
