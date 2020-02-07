Though we are in the depth of winter, the growing season will be here soon. Once the last average date of a freeze passes, which is April 15, then the planting of these vegetable plants and frost tender flowers can be done safely.
However, you may want to get a head start by staring your seeds early for transplanting. If so, the next few weeks are the best time to get started growing your transplants for setting out later this year in the garden.
Growing your transplants can be rewarding but a bit tricky if you don’t have all the ingredients you need for success. Follow these easy suggestions to help make growing your garden transplants a successful and fun project.
Most vegetables and flowering annuals require at least four to eight weeks of growing time before being ready to transplant into the garden. So, don’t start planting your seed too early. If you do plant too soon, transplants often become stunted and root-bound in their containers.
A soil-less mixture of a loose, well-drained growing media is a must. Seedlings can be killed by a common fungus disease called damping off. Using a growing mixture that drains well and is sterile can help in avoiding this problem. There are many good commercially prepared soilless mixes available for growing transplants.
You can also make your mixture from scratch. Mix equal parts by volume of sterile potting soil, perlite or vermiculite, and dampened moistened sphagnum peat moss. Most commercial mixes have a wetting agent added that makes watering the media more manageable. Also, mixing in a few ounces of dolomitic agricultural limestone will buffer the pH of your growing mix.
To reduce transplant shock to roots, plant seeds in individual containers such as cell packs, peat cups, jiffy peat pellets, or foam cups. Make sure these containers are clean and free of disease pathogens and that they have holes to allow proper drainage. Sowing rows in open flats requires a little bit more work.
Do not plant seeds deeper than the recommended depth. Smaller seeds may not even need to be covered. As a general rule, cover the seeds just enough so they are no longer visible. Some vegetable seeds that have hard seed coats benefit from soaking overnight. Soaking softens hard seed coats and allows for better germination. Okra and squash are two examples.
Moisten the growing mix before seeding. Then gently water with a sprinkling can, taking care not to wash seeds or batter young seedlings. Keep the media moist, but not soaking wet to avoid disease problems. Some companies sell a capillary mat with their transplant supplies that allow even moistening from the bottom.
Temperature is difficult to control when growing transplants in your home. Soil and air temperature should be kept between 70 to 75 degrees in the daytime and 60 to 65 degrees at night. Some seedling kits come with a clear plastic cover that helps keep emerging seedlings from drying out.
As for light and water, seedlings need full exposure to light after emerging. You can grow them on a window soil that gets sun or on shelves under artificial lighting. After the risk of frost, reduce watering just before transplanting in the garden and move the tender seedlings outside to a shady area to “harden off.” Use a water-soluble fertilizer prepared according to the label recommendations, when watering.
Remember that too much shade or cloudy weather, temperatures too warm, excessive watering, and excessive fertilizing cause spindly or leggy transplants.
To get a head start on the planting season, try growing transplants from seeds. They will be ready to place it in the garden for less cost than purchasing ones form garden centers.
The 2020 Annual Gwinnett County Extension Plant Sale offers a variety of high-quality plants at affordable prices. To obtain a brochure and an order form, go to www.ugaextension.org/gwinnett, and click events and classes on the left side of the page, or call the Extension office can mail one to you.
