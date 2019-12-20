While working in my yard the other day, I noticed a fair number of acorns covering the ground. A large Southern red oak has produced a bumper crop.
Their presence is quite noticeable when walking across them. Good acorn production has many benefits, especially for the wildlife species that depend upon them for food. Can you plant an acorn and have an oak tree grow from it?
Several gardeners have noticed the abundant crop of acorns this year and asked about the proper procedure for planting them. Like most crops, the first step is to be sure you plant high-quality seeds. Many times the first acorns to fall from the tree in early autumn are damaged by insects. A small hole in their side is a sign.
Mid-autumn to early winter is the best time to collect them. To test for the viability of the acorns, remove their caps and place them in a container filled with water. If they float, then they may have insect damage. Keep the acorns that sink to the bottom of the container. Also, discard any moldy or damaged acorns.
Many oak trees are native to Georgia. We can group oaks into two categories: red oaks and white oaks. Red oaks include the Southern red oak, pin oaks, and scarlet oaks. The white oak group has the common white oak, post oaks, and the evergreen lives oak, which is the state tree.
In general, red oak acorns take two years to mature on the tree while white oak acorns mature in one year. Red oak acorns generally require stratification, meaning they need a period of cold, moist conditions before sprouting. Acorns form trees in the white oak family usually do not require any pre-treatment and will germinate soon after falling.
Red oak acorns can undergo natural stratification by planting them outdoors and allowing winter temperatures to break their dormancy. If you wish to plant them indoors, you can place them in a plastic bag with slightly moist sand. Put the bag containing the acorns in the refrigerator vegetable drawer for 30-90 days, which should provide an ideal temperature of between 32 and 41 degrees F. Check the bag frequently for sprouting. When sprouting begins, plant the acorns.
Seedling oak trees develop a strong taproot. Choose containers that are at least eight inches deep. Fill the container with a commercial potting soil that is light-textured and drains rapidly. Be sure the container has adequate drainage holes in the bottom.
In each container, plant two or three acorns. The planting depth depends upon their size. Most will do fine if planted one to two inches deep. You don’t need to worry about the orientation of the acorn when planting.
Both the shoot and root emerge from the acorn in nearly the same spot. Research has shown acorns average a 35% germination rate. If more than one seedling develops in a container, remove all but one. Oaks do best in full sun. Rotate your containers periodically to prevent the stems from bending toward a sunny window.
Imagine the pride you and your children or grandchildren will have as you watch your oak trees grow. The tiny white oak acorn can result in a tree 100 feet tall. However, oaks grow at a slow rate, and most oak species will be 20-25 years old before they begin producing acorns of their own.