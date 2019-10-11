Our state is currently suffering from a deficit of rainfall that has caused extremely dry conditions to develop. Last week I wrote about fall leaf colors and the impact the drought is having on them. Our home landscapes are also suffering. Several steps can be taken to reduce its impact on your lawn and garden.
The classification of the severity of the drought has five stages: abnormally dry, moderate drought, severe drought, extreme drought, and exceptional drought (the most severe). Gwinnett is in the moderate to severe drought at present. Other areas of the state are in the extreme category.
The unseasonably hot temperatures have increased the impact of the dry conditions. Long-range forecasts show minimal chances of precipitation in the next couple of weeks, and the drought has the potential to grow and expand by the end of the year. Farmers, many of whom were devastated by Hurricane Michael last year, are suffering from the dry weather and reduced crop yields.
How can we help out home landscapes survive the drought? One method of reducing water loss is the application of organic mulch, such as pine straw or pine bark, around plant material. It reduces the evaporation of water from the soil, moderates soil temperatures, control weeds, and improves aesthetics.
Apply it in a two to four-inch layer, and avoid using excessive amounts since too much can cause plants to suffocate and suffer root rot from excessively wet conditions. Do not use marble, gravel or lava rock because this material absorbs sunlight and reflects heat, thus raising temperatures and reducing moisture, causing plants to suffer.
Certain cultural practices will reduce the need for water in the landscape. Avoid applying a fertilizer that is not necessary. Most established trees, shrubs, and perennials require little to no fertilization.
Fertilizers are chemical salts and can dehydrate roots. The best time to apply it is in the spring when new growth appears; at that time, the roots can absorb more nutrients when the plants are actively growing. However, during the intense heat of summer and dry conditions, the growth rates slow, and the plants consume little or no nutrients.
Avoid any heavy pruning of the plant material. Sometimes selective pruning may be necessary when a plant begins to wilt and has leaf scorch along with dead branches. The pruning helps reduce foliar demands on the roots for water and keeps the roots alive. Also, cut back wilting herbaceous annual and perennial flowers to reduce their moisture loss. Fertilization and excessive pruning encourage new vegetative growth that has a greater need for water during prolonged dry spells, thus increasing the overall requirements for water.
We are in the fall, and now is the best time to plant trees and shrubs. When planted in autumn, the plants will be under less stress. They will need to be watered periodically to help them survive.
Eventually, they will go dormant in the winter, but their roots will continue to grow, thus allowing them to become established by the next growing season and be more resistant to dry conditions.
As the old saying goes “hope for the best but prepare for the worse.” Hopefully, the dry conditions will be temporary, and the rains will return; however, we must be ready for a prolonged drought and its impact. By practicing some of the steps mentioned above, your home landscape will have an improved chance of survival.