Gardening columnist Tim Daly answers the following questions from readers:
Question: I have several trees and shrubs that I would like to plant. However, to my understanding, fall and winter are the best times to install them.
Is it now too late to get out of these trees and shrubs? Also, I have seen several plants for sale in stores, such as tomatoes, peppers, and petunias that I have been told are not tolerant of freezing temperatures? Are we past the risk of frosts? – Karen, Suwanee.
Answer: Karen, yes, planting trees and shrubs in the fall and the winter are the ideal times to do so. Even though the above-ground parts of the plants have little or no growth, the roots, which are somewhat insulated from the cold, will grow at a slow rate. So the plants will be better established by the following summer and can tolerate the heat and dry weather better.
However, you still can plant in the spring. You will need to make sure to apply water to the plants during the summer dry spells to keep the soil moist. In regards to plants that are not cold tolerant, even though you see these summer plants for sale, now it is too early to plant them. Wait until after April 15, which is the average last day of freezing temperatures in our, to put them out. By doing so before then increases the risk of a late-season frost harming the plants.
Q: By my house, I have noticed some flying insects that are swarming. I am concerned about the possibility of them being termites. Also, I know that flying ants can engage in similar swarming behavior. How can I distinguish between the two? What should I do if they are termites?
– Anne, Loganville.
A. Anne, here is how to tell them apart: flying ants have constricted waists, the front pair of wings longer than the rear, and elbowed antennae. Termites have a straight waist, both pairs of wings the same size, and straight antennae. If you determine they are termites, the insects may or may not be infesting your home. Have a licensed pest control professional do a thorough inspection to determine if a problem does exist and offer ways to mitigate the infestation.
Q: I have a tall fescue lawn. According to my references, the best time to overseed it is September and early October. I was unable to do so last year. Could I overseed the lawn during the spring? – Ken, Buford.
A. Ken, yes, the fall is the best time of the year to overseed tall fescue lawns is early fall. By doing so, the grass will have a chance to germinate and become established during the winter and spring so it can tolerate the harsh conditions of summer. Tall fescue is a cool-season grass and is stressed by the heat.
Yes, you can get overseed the lawn in the spring; however, the grass will be more susceptible to the hot weather and will need to have increased supplemental irrigation during the summer.
