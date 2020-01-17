Gardening columnist Tim Daly answers the following questions from readers:
Question: My bermudagrass lawn has an infestation of weeds. Since the grass is dormant, could I apply the herbicide Roundup for control? – Tom in Snellville
Answer: Tom, you should never apply Roundup to your lawn unless you want to kill the grass. Our winters seldom have temperatures cold enough to make warm-season grass lawns, such as bermudagrass, go completely dormant.
If you get down on your knees and pull back the dead grass blades, you will see some green on the lower parts and the crowns. Thus the lawn is still actively growing although at a snail’s pace. An application of Round-Up would cause harm, and you would notice it in the spring when patches of the grass fail to turn green.
For weed control, apply broadleaf herbicides labeled for lawns such as the Bayer Advanced, Ortho, or Spectracide products. Please follow all label directions and safety precautions when using pesticides. Wait until a warmer day to apply since the chemicals do not perform as well when the air temperatures are cold.
Q: I have noticed several of my daffodil bulbs beginning to sprout, and even a couple has flower buds forming. Will they be harmed if we have a hard freeze? — Sharon in Buford
A: Sharon, no need to worry. Daffodils are quite hardy and can tolerate cold temperatures. They often sprout in the winter months in areas to the north with snow on the ground. Some varieties come up and bloom earlier than others.
Q: The winter landscape is quite dull, and I miss the colorful blooms of the growing season. I have a few pansies planted that give some color, but what other plants produce flowers during the winter months. – Joan in Tucker
A: Joan, even though we are in the depth of winter, several plants other pansies produce attractive blossoms. Snapdragons, which are annuals, have spikes of flowers that vary from white to pink to purple. Lenten roses or Helleborus are perennials with small blooms in multiple colors. They prefer shady to semi-shady locations and are prolific re-seeders. Several shrubs have attractive blooms: Winter jasmine has small yellow blooms and grows up to three feet.
Witchhazel or Hamamelis has yellow to orange flowers and can reach five to eight feet in height. Paper bush and daphne have fragrant flowers of several colors in February. Wintersweet is a small tree that produces white to yellow blossoms and can reach 15 feet. However, it can be hard to find in nurseries.
Please check out my new blog at gardeningingwinnett.blogspot.com for up to date information of interest to area gardeners.
The 2020 Annual Gwinnett County Extension Plant Sale offers a variety of high-quality plants at affordable prices. To obtain a brochure and an order form, go to www.ugaextension.org/gwinnett, and click events and classes on the left side of the page, or call the Extension office can mail one to you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.