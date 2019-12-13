Gardening columnist Tim Daly answers the following questions from readers:
Question: I have some azaleas that are overgrown and have become unsightly. Can I cut them back a couple of feet now, or should I wait until spring?
— George, Buford
Answer: George, azalea flowers from on the old wood from the previous year’s growth. If you prune the plants now, you would be removing most of them and would have very few flowers next year. The best course of action is to wait until after the plants have bloomed in the spring and then prune them. Do so before the middle of July when they set their buds for the following year.
Q: I was given a couple of attractive poinsettias for the holidays. I plan to keep them, and could I plant them outdoors? Will they grow year-round in the landscape?
— Betty, Snellville
A: Poinsettias are not tolerant of freezing temperatures and will perish if placed outdoors during our winters. They can be grown outdoors year-round in Central and Southern Florida, where the plants are used as small shrubs. Keep them potted and watered. After the danger of frosts has passed, which the average date is April 15, then you can move them outdoors but leave them in the pots. Make sure they are kept watered and in full sun to part shade. Before the first freeze is forecast in the fall, bring them back inside.
Q: My property has several pecan trees that appear healthy and vibrant. However, some years, they produce abundant nuts while other years very few. What is the cause of this issue? How can I help the trees to produce nuts every year in sufficient quantities? Any special fertilizers?
— Paul, Tucker
A: Paul, many pecan trees do not bear the same amounts of pecans every year, which is termed “alternate bearing.” The trees put energy into producing a significant crop one year and only a little the next. The cycle is quite common in most pecans grown today. Some oaks and hickories do the same. Another factor is inadequate fertilization, which will help pecan production. When a tree produces large quantities of nuts for one year, it uses a lot of nutrients. If they are not replenished, the crop the following year will be reduced.
Have your soil tested through UGA Extension Gwinnett to get the recommended fertilizer amounts for your site. If no soil test is made, broadcast four pounds of a complete fertilizer such as 10-10-10 for each inch of trunk diameter (measure 4 feet above soil level), up to a maximum of 25 lbs. per tree under the dripline in March as the tree is leafing out. Avoid placing any within 12 inches of the trunk. The element zinc is especially crucial in pecan production. Apply 3 to 5 pounds of zinc sulfate in the same manner as the complete fertilizer.
UGA Extension Gwinnett will be having its 2020 annual plant sale. It offers many attractive plants at affordable prices. Information will be available on the Extension website www.ugaextension.com/gwinnett in early January.