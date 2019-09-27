Gardening columnist Tim Daly answers the following questions from readers:
Question: I have a bermudagrass lawn that will be turning brown and going dormant for winter in the next couple of months. I hear that some people overseed their bermudagrass lawns with ryegrass, which will germinate and stay green during the cold weather. Should I consider doing for my lawn? Are there drawbacks?
— Bill, Loganville
Answer: Bill, many times bermudagrass and other warm-season grasses are overseeded with ryegrass in the fall to keep the turfgrass green during the winter. Frequently athletic fields and golf courses will have ryegrass seed applied. However, we do not recommend doing so for homeowners.
During dormancy, the ryegrass will not cause any issues; however, in spring, it can interfere with the greening up process. The ryegrass is still actively growing and can interfere with the bermudagrass coming out of dormancy by competing with it for light, nutrients and air. If you do overseed, in April, scalp the lawn down to one-half of an inch, which will stunt the growth of the ryegrass while allowing the bermudagrass to grow. As the weather becomes warmer, the ryegrass will die out.
Q: I see many spring-flowering bulbs, such as daffodils and tulips, for sale in garden centers. Is now the time to plant them?
—Lori, Lilburn
A: Lori, despite seeing the bulbs for sale, now is not a good time for planting. The weather is still too warm. The bulbs need to be put into the ground after the temperatures are cooler. Late October into November is a good time. The bulbs need the cold weather to set their flower buds for blooming in the following spring. Plant the bulbs at the depth indicated on the packages.
Q: I am interested in having my soil tested for nutrient content. How do I go about doing so?
— Bob, Buford
A: Bob, you can have your soil tested through UGA Extension Gwinnett. Here is how to do so: Using a small shovel, dig out a one-inch wide soil core that is six inches deep. Take at least ten to twelve random samples from the area and thoroughly mix them in a container.
Place two cups of the mixed soil into a plastic bag. The samples should not include plant roots or other accumulated organic matter and need to be dry — separate samples for each type taken. For example, if you have a property with both fescue in one area and ornamental trees and shrubs in another area, take two separate soil tests: one for the fescue and the other for the ornamental trees and shrubs. Soil can be tested at any time of the year.
Submit the soil samples to the UGA Extension Gwinnett office at 750 South Perry St. #400, Lawrenceville, Ga., 30046. Our office hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.. The cost is $8 per sample.
You will receive the results within seven to 14 days by mail or e-mail. The soil tests results include pH, phosphorus, potassium, calcium, magnesium, zinc, and lime levels. It will indicate what types of fertilizers are needed. The lime and nutrient recommendations are given in pounds per 1,000 square feet or per acre. These recommendations are specific to whatever kind of plant material you want to grow (as written on the soil test record sheet).
One insect that can be particularly troublesome to homeowners is termites. Several methods exist for keeping their presence under control and minimizing their damage.
UGA Extension Gwinnett will have a program on termite control that will be held on Oct.1 from noon to 1 p.mm in the second-floor conference room of the Gwinnett County Government Annex Building located at 750 South Perry St, Lawrenceville, GA 330046. To register, please contact the Extension office.