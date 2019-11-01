Question: I have a low area of my bermudagrass lawn that does not drain properly and is roughly a few inches deeper than the rest of my lawn. I also noticed a black substance on the soil in the area. How can we improve drainage in this area?
— Roy, Snellville
Answer: Roy, the black material on the soil is algae, which is the result of the excessive moisture. Controlling is best through improving the drainage. One way is to install a French drain, which consists of digging a trench, installing a corrugated pipe with small slots in it, and covering with gravel.
Then it will be covered with soil and then the grass will be replaced. Another simpler method, especially for small areas, is to cover the soil with an organic mix at a depth of one-quarter of an inch. The grass would grow into the material, and then you can add another layer of soil at the same depth. The grass will grow, and you will need to continue to repeat this process until the soil is at the desired level where it can drain properly. Wait until next April or May when the grass has come out of dormancy and is actively growing.
Q: I have some plants in my home landscape that need to be pruned, including several fruit trees, including figs, apples, and pears. Also, I have some large holly shrubs that I would like to cut back three feet and some azaleas that also need some drastic pruning. What is the best time of the year to prune them?
— Susan, Buford
A: Susan, regarding these fruit trees, the best time for pruning is in February or early March before they bloom and put out their leaves. For the holly and other similar evergreen shrubs, corrective, which removes a substantial part of the plant material, is in late February into March right before they leaf out.
The plants have stored energy reserves that cause a large flush of growth in the spring that will grow and cover the pruned areas. For shrubs that bloom in the spring, such as azaleas and forsythias, prune them after they are finished blooming. The plants form their flowers on the old wood, and if cut back before blooming, they will remove the buds and reduce the number of blossoms.
Q: I have a couple of trees on my property that appears to be unhealthy. How can I have them examined to determine their condition and the correct course of action?
— Ann, Buford
A: Ann, you need to have a certified arborist do a thorough assessment of the trees. They have the tools and resources to do a thorough examination and make a recommendation. Many tree care companies have certified arborists, and some arborists are independent consultants not associated with any firm. To find one, please refer to the following website of the Georgia Arborist Association at georgiaarborist.org.
Q: In my vegetable garden, I have many collards, cabbage, and broccoli growing. I have noticed these small green to yellow worms chewing holes on the plants. What are these insects, and how can they be controlled?
— Lois, Norcross
A: Lois, what you are observing are cabbage worms. These insects favor cruciferous vegetables such as cabbage, broccoli, and the like. The adult is a light green butterfly with yellow spots. Most pestiferous insects in this order are moths, so these butterflies are an exception.
For control, use an insecticide that has the bacteria Bacillus thuringiensis (Bt). It targets caterpillar pests, is considered organic, and is sold under the trade names Dipel and Thuricide. As with all pesticides, please follow all label directions.