Gardening columnist Tim Daly answers the following questions from readers:
Question: My front lawn is bermudagrass, which is thriving and looks excellent. In my backyard, it does not look well. I have several trees that shade the area for a good part of the day. Some light gets through the trees but is not like full sun. How can I make the grass grow?
Are there other lawn grasses that may be a better choice for the location? — John, Duluth.
Answer: John, bermudagrass is a tough, durable lawn grass. It tolerates heat, dry conditions, compacted soils, and has minimal maintenance needs. However, the grass does not tolerate shade and requires six to eight hours of sun daily. For the areas that you mentioned, you should consider growing zoysiagrass or tall fescuegrass, which can grow in filtered, dappled shade, such as the areas under the trees that have some light reaching the ground.
They will not do well in the deep shade. Zoyisagrass is a warm-season grass and is vegetatively propagated, meaning that you will need to have it installed by sod, plugs, or springs. Several varieties are great for our area, including ‘Emerald,’ ‘Meyers,’ ‘Jamur,’ ‘El Toro’ and ‘Zeon.’ You can plant it now until September. Tall fescuegrass is a cool-season grass that can be installed by seed or sod.
The best time to do so is in September and October as the temperatures become cooler. You can do so again in March, but the fall is the preferred time. St. Augustinegrass is the most shade-tolerant grass but is not tolerant of hard freezes. Frigid weather could damage it, but some of the new varieties have improved cold tolerance, such as ‘Raleigh’ and ‘Palmetto.’
Q: I have a large oak tree in my front yard that has some mushrooms growing at the base of the trunk, which I find somewhat unusual. Are they normal, or do they indicate the tree could potentially have issues that could be causing it to decline? – Joyce, Grayson.
A. Joyce, yes, the presence of mushrooms at the base of your oak tree is indicative that the tree is under stress of some type. Fungi grow as a mycelium, which consists of hyphae. Mushrooms or puffballs are referred to as fruiting bodies, where the spores are produced and disseminated into the environment to produce new fungi. You can consider the mycelium as the roots and branches, the fruiting bodies as flowers, and the spores as seeds.
The particular type of fungi you have is feeding on decaying organic matter, most likely inside your tree, which indicates rot and a good chance the tree is hollow inside. The size of the cavity will vary depending on the age of the tree and the amount of decomposition. The primary concern here is that the decay could be compromising the integrity of the tree, making it more likely to fall. You should have a Certified Arborist assess the tree to find out its condition. To find one, please refer to the website of the Georgia Arborist Association at https://georgiaarborist.org/.
Q: I know that numerous flowering bulbs are planted in the fall for spring blooms. Examples include daffodils, tulips, and hyacinths.
Are there any bulbs that can be planted now that will produce flowers in the summer? – Mary, Lilburn.
A. Yes, Mary, several bulbs produce attractive summer and fall flowers. Examples include gladiolus, dahlias, canna lilies, and calla lilies. Caladiums are grown for their colorful foliage, not flowers, and do well in shaded sites. Consider planting some for an attractive display of color this summer.
