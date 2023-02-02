The long-awaited return of the Hometown Holiday Parade is among the highlights included in the city of Lawrenceville’s 2023 events calendar, which was released in late January and includes nearly two dozen events.
The parade, which has not been held for several years due to the COVID pandemic, is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 2.
“Our Events Team has once again provided a variety of opportunities for our citizens to enjoy time with family and friends in the city of Lawrenceville and to engage with the community,” said Lawrenceville Mayor David Still in a news release. “And I personally am looking forward to the return of the Hometown Holiday Parade.”
“We have had several requests to return the annual Christmas Parade to our events calendar since we made that change due to COVID in 2020,” added Melissa Hardigree, the city’s community relations director. “Our Events Team is excited to bring this beloved event back to the community, along with other great events.”
There will be plenty to do in Lawrenceville between now and December, however. Other free events listed on the city’s calendar include the “Live in the DTL” concert series (held at the Lawrenceville lawn), the “Prelude to the Fourth Fireworks Spectacular” in July, “Feature Friday” movie nights and Free Comic Book Day.
Also planned is the two-day “Around the World in the DTL” celebration, providing a variety of culturally-rich experiences and events in the city’s collaboration with the Atlanta International Nigh Market.
Also, the “Cultura Fiesta Latina” returns in 2023, offering a Latin heritage festival filled with food, dancing and music during National Hispanic Heritage Month. In addition, the “Live in the DTL” concert on June 16 will take place on the Lawrenceville Lawn as part of the Juneteenth Celebration.
The city will tip its collective cap to law enforcement during National Police Week in May with “Light Lawrenceville Blue” and on March 10 the Lawrenceville Legacy Leaders Youth Council will presents it inaugural youth-organized mental health awareness event on the Lawrenceville Lawn.
Events in the city are free to attend (although some may require pre-registration due to space limitations) and sponsorships starting at $500 are available by calling 678-407-6653.
Details on specific events will be released on social media, on the city’s tourism website (www.downtownlawrencevillega.com) and on the city’s website (www.lawrencevillega.org).
