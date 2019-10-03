The Gwinnett Historical Society’s 41st annual Elisha Winn Fair is coming up with all of its usual attractions.
Plans for this year’s event include traditional mix of re-enactors, demonstrations, food, tours of the Elisha Winn House and live entertainment.
There will be a big change this year, however — after four decades of being a two-day festival of Gwinnett history, this year’s event has been shortened to only one day. Whether it goes back to being a two-day event in the future remains to be seen.
“(It’s not a permanent change) unless it turns out to be extra good because some of the vendors said they like being committed for just one day,” fair organizer Betty Warbington said. “It’s a trial run because the county is going to be working there next year (on parking, bathroom and trail improvements).”
The Elisha Winn Fair will be held from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday at the Elisha Winn House, which is located at 908 Dacula Road in Dacula.
The fair is the historical society’s big event of the year, serving as a fundraiser for the organization, which manages the Elisha Winn House for the county. The house, which dates back to 1812, is a significant piece of Gwinnett history since it is where the county’s government was formed and its first elections were held there after Gwinnett was established in 1818.
It also served as the first place where court proceedings were held after the county was created.
Although this year’s festival has been shortened to one day, the usual participants are expected to be back this year.
That includes War of 1812 re-enactors from the Fort Daniel Foundation, who will give musket demonstrations, blacksmithing demonstrations by Doc Watson, historical society docents discussing the Elisha Winn House’s history and performances by The Skillet Lickers and other musical groups.
“We’re expecting a nice crowd because it is a one-day event only so they don’t want to miss that opportunity,” Warbington said. “The weather is going to be beautiful, the music is going to be fine and the food is going to be great and we’ll have the re-enactors returning and all of our buildings will be open.
“We do have the new restored floors to show off on the first floor (of the Winn House).”
The Philadelphia Winn Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, as well as their Children of the American Revolution affiliate chapter are also expected to be at the event. Edee’s Place BBQ will again sell barbecue at the event, although there will be other food vendors as well, including hot dogs and hamburgers.
Warbington said there will be vendors who are new this year.
“We have one woman who is coming up from Florida to sell ‘carnivorous plants,’” she said.
Admission to the fair is $3 for adults while children under 12 are admitted for free.