Satellite TV network USDish will pay a sci-fi buff $2,000 to binge-watch popular fantasy shows and rewrite the end to "Game of Thrones."

The company is seeking "one lucky hobbit, or elf, or whatever you're into" to watch 40 hours of "Game of Thrones," "The Witcher," "House of Dragon" and "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power."