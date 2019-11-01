Here's why folks are Googling 'Rage Against the Machine' today

The message was cryptic. Just a graphic listing some dates:
El Paso, TX: March 26, 2020
Las Cruces, NM: March 28, 2020
Phoenix, AZ: March 30, 2020
Indio, CA: April 10, 2020
Indio, CA: April 17, 2020
That's enough to send fans of Rage Against the Machine in a tizzy with excitement. Could the band be reuniting?
The band hadn't played together since 2011. So if these dates are true, that's a big deal.
The account is not verified, and CNN is independently trying to confirm details.
Formed in 1991, Rage Against the Machine exhilarated fans with politically revolutionary lyrics through the 1990s, including hits like "Killing in the Name" and "Bulls on Parade."
Time magazine and Rolling Stone named the band's third studio album "The Battle of Los Angeles" as the top album of 1999.
However, things went south in 2000. Lead singer Zack de la Rocha left the band over internal differences.
The other members of the band, guitarist Tom Morello, bassist Tim Commeford, and drummer Brad Wilk, decided to preform together under the name Audioslave from 2001 to 2007.
That supergroup was fronted by former Soundgarden lead singer Chris Cornell and produced three studio albums, before Cornell moved into a solo music career.
The band got back together in 2007 before dissolving in 2011. Could this be the start of another round? Fans are waiting to see.