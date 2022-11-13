Henry Winkler credits landing the role of Arthur "The Fonz" Fonzarelli to an accent he made up on the spot during his "Happy Days" audition.

Winkler spoke with CNN's Chris Wallace about his long career in Hollywood and revealed that as a Jewish kid from Manhattan, he was surprised he was cast at age 27 as The Fonz, the unflappable, cool rider in the Milwaukee-set "Happy Days" sitcom.