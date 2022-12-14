DC fans across the globe collectively mourned Wednesday as British actor Henry Cavill said he will no longer be donning the red cape as Superman in the DC Comics extended cinematic universe.

Fans were stunned as this comes after Cavill announced in October he'd be returning as the Man of Steel. Cavill even made a cameo as Superman in a mid-credits scene at the end of "Black Adam," the DC film starring Dwayne Johnson. (CNN and DC Films are both part of the same parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery.)

CNN's Dan Heching and Lisa Respers France contributed to this report.