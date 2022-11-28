Fans of the TV blockbuster "Yellowstone" are in for a treat after Paramount + released a preview of the upcoming prequel "1923" -- starring Harrison Ford and Oscar-winner Helen Mirren.

The official trailer, which runs at 90 seconds long, promises high drama when the second installment of the "Yellowstone" origin story premieres on December 18 in the US and Canada and the following day in the UK and Australia,