Hebron Church in Dacula is hosting a free, contactless drive-thru fall festival for the entire community on Saturday.
The festival — which runs from 3 to 5 p.m. —will be held in Hebron’s parking lot and visitors will be able to drive to 10 different stations (each with a different theme ranging from "Star Wars" to "Scooby Doo") where they will be given candy and clues that will allow them to decode a special message at the last station. At the end of the event, families can choose to exit or visit the photo booths for a photo.
“One of the questions we keep trying to answer is how can we come alongside our community right now, as we’re navigating COVID-19?” said Landon Dowden, lead pastor at Hebron. “In light of various recommendations, we felt that offering a contactless-as-possible option could be a way to help parents this year.
"Normally, I’m the one advocating for us all to be home to be able to greet those knocking on our doors on Halloween night. But hopefully this event combined with our digital learning center that we hosted in August/September shows our community we are striving to find ways to support them now and not waiting until when/if things return to ‘normal’.”
Event attendees will enter the drive-thru festival through the parking lot entrance located on Dacula Road, across from Starbucks. The event is free and open to the public.
