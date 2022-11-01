The pressure for 18-year-old actor Kit Connor to come out had been building on social media for months.

Connor, a star of Netflix's teen romcom, "Heartstopper," said Monday that he felt he was being forced out of the closet — a concerning new development at the intersection of cancel culture and identity policing.

Allison Hope is a writer whose work has been featured in The New Yorker, The New York Times, The Washington Post, CNN, Slate and elsewhere.