"The White Lotus" cleaned up as repeat winners mixed with first-time honorees at the 74th annual Emmy Awards, but it was Sheryl Lee Ralph who woke up the audience with her half-sung acceptance speech, on a night where HBO and Netflix geared up for another in their now-annual battles for supremacy in the realm of prestige TV.

Ralph became only the second Black woman to win supporting actress in a comedy for ABC's "Abbott Elementary," a win that came 35 years after Jackee Harry broke through for "227." The Broadway star sang part of her speech (thanking executives in script that ran across the bottom of the screen), bringing the crowd -- sleepy, until that point -- bounding to its feet.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.