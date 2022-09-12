"The White Lotus," "Ozark" and "Dopesick" nabbed early awards at the 74th annual Emmy Awards, as HBO and Netflix geared up for another in their now-annual battles for supremacy in the realm of prestige TV.

Julia Garner received her third Emmy for her supporting role as Ruth in Netflix's grim drama "Ozark." Matthew Macfadyen took the supporting actor award for HBO's "Succession," this year's most-nominated program, joined by fellow first-time winners Michael Keaton for the Hulu limited series "Dopesick," and Murray Bartlett for HBO's "The White Lotus."

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.