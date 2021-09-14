'Hawkeye' trailer features Jeremy renner and Hailee Steinfeld By Chloe Melas, CNN Sep 14, 2021 Sep 14, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Jermey Renner and Haliee Steinfeld in "Hawkeye." Mary Cybulski/Marvel Studios/Disney+ Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The "Hawkeye" trailer is here to get you in the holiday spirit.The Marvel series is coming to Disney+ right before Thanksgiving and here's what you need to know.It stars Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld and it's the fourth live-action Marvel Studios show to hit the streaming service. Previous series include "Loki," "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," and "WandaVision.""Hawkeye" also stars Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Florence Pugh, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon and Alaqua Cox. The series will premiere on November 24.A previous version of this story misspelled Renner's name. 