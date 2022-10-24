Harvey Weinstein's 2nd sexual assault trial begins with eight accusers set to testify, prosecutors say

Harvey Weinstein, here in court during a pre-trial hearing on July 29, 2021, in Los Angeles, goes on trial again on charges of rape and sexual assault.

 Pool/Getty Images/FILE

Eight women who say they were sexually assaulted by movie producer Harvey Weinstein will testify at his criminal trial in Los Angeles over the coming weeks, prosecutors said in opening statements Monday.

"Each of these women came forward independent of each other, and none of them knew one another," prosecutor Paul Thompson told the jury, according to a pool report.

