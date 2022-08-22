Even the biggest pop star in the world is uncomfortable when his private relationships go public.

Harry Styles, former One Direction teen idol and current solo superstar, reflected on his highly publicized and dissected private life in a new interview with Rolling Stone. In it, he addressed everything from accusations of "queerbaiting," or benefiting from presenting as queer without publicly identifying as queer, to his romantic relationship with Olivia Wilde, who directed Styles in the upcoming film "Don't Worry Darling."

