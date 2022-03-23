Harry Styles announces new album 'Harry's House" By Chloe Melas, CNN Mar 23, 2022 14 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save You're invited to Harry Styles' house!Well, not exactly.The former One Direction star announced his upcoming third solo album on Wednesday, titled "Harry's House."The artist dropped a trailer featuring himself stepping onto a stage inside an empty theater. Then Styles smiles at the camera as the set of a house is raised up behind him. He also posted what appears to be the album's cover art to his Instagram."Harry's House" is set to release on May 20.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Most Popular Get the most popular posts on GwinnettDailyPost.com from the previous week emailed to you every Monday morning. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Arts And Entertainment Business And Industry Sectors Business, Economy And Trade Celebrities Harry Styles Media Industry Music Music And Dance Music Industry Music Releases Album Photography Theatre Literature Architecture Star Theater Artist Cable News Network Trailer More Entertainment Entertainment Harry Styles announces new album 'Harry's House" By Chloe Melas, CNN 14 min ago 0 Entertainment Tony Hawk says his 'Jackass' cameos qualify him to present at the Oscars By Scottie Andrew, CNN 1 hr ago 0 Entertainment 10 Spellbinding Facts About ‘Bewitched,’ Which Ended 50 Years Ago Dan Clarendon, TV InsiderUpdated 49 min ago 0 Entertainment ‘Halo’ Star Pablo Schreiber Says the Series Isn’t Just for Gamers Jim Halterman, TV InsiderUpdated 1 hr ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. More Headlines Dolphins acquire Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill for 5 picks Tony Hawk says his 'Jackass' cameos qualify him to present at the Oscars Legal Aid Society files class action suit against New York City's DNA database Guy Leaves His Comedy Career To Rescue Millions Of Bees | The Dodo {{title}} Trending Recipes Latest Dug, 'the world's largest potato,' revealed to not be a potato Pittsburgh to fire 5 officers after death of man tased by police NASA wants sustainable lunar lander concepts for future Artemis missions Legal Aid Society files class action suit against New York City's DNA database Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp inks $1.1 billion state tax refund » More News Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesGwinnett County Public Schools names three new principalsPolice: Man arrested after pulling handgun on Greyhound bus, sparking SWAT standoff that shut down Interstate 85 in NorcrossNorthbound I-85 lanes fully reopened in Braselton after emergency bridge repairBuford man dies in crash on I-85 near Lawrenceville-Suwanee Rd. exit after accident involving a tractor-trailer, vanGwinnett County Public Schools Superintendent Calvin Watts addresses questions about Learning 2025 programMost people don't know these possible signs of early Alzheimer'sOne person killed and 27 wounded -- including children -- in shooting at Arkansas car showFour bands that had hits in the 90s will perform in Peachtree Corners this year'Illegal transaction' at Lawrenceville apartment complex leads to double shooting on ThursdayHere is how to get around the SWAT-related shutdown on Interstate 85 in the Norcross area CollectionsFastest-growing counties in GeorgiaWeekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for March 20, 2022PHOTOS: Scenes from the 2022 Suwanee Beer FestON THE MARKET: Views galore — and a hot tub too— from this Lake Lanier homePHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — March 21ON THE MARKET: This Buford area home on Lake Lanier has us ready for summerGET OUT THERE: 5 things to do this weekend in Gwinnett County — March 18-20IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Top Gwinnett County stories from March 14-20PHOTOS: Barrow County Animal Control Adoptable Pets of the Week — March 14WANTED IN GWINNETT: Week of March 14 CommentedJury finds Ahmaud Arbery's killers were racially motivated in chasing him (6)OPINION: Republican re-districting of Board of Commissioners disrespects Gwinnett community (3)Gwinnett's move to nonpartisan school board elections affects candidate qualifying (2)Lawrenceville announces one-time citation waivers for people fined for parking in privately-owned lot on town square (2)Gwinnett County Public Schools Superintendent Calvin Watts addresses questions about Learning 2025 program (2)No end to the worker shortage: America had 11.3 million jobs available in January (2)POLL: Are rising gas prices impacting you and your family? (1)Duluth Police Chief Randy Belcher announces plans to retire; Col. Jacquelyn Carruth will become department's first female chief (1)FBI arrests Duluth man who allegedly participated in Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol with coworker (1)America added 678,000 jobs in February, smashing forecasts (1) Featured Businesses Gas South District Administration Offices 6400 Sugarloaf Pkwy Ste 100, Duluth, GA 30097 +1(770)813-7500 Website Events Gwinnett Stripers 2500 Buford Dr, Lawrenceville, GA 30043 +1(678)277-0300 Website Events City Of Lawrenceville 70 S Clayton St, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 +1(770)963-2414 Website Events Find a local business Newspaper Ads Online Poll POLL: March is National Peanut Month. What's your favorite way to eat peanuts? This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting. You voted: As peanut butter Roasted Raw Blanched Boiled Fried Powdered In a trail mix In a granola bar On a sundae In a brownie or cookie (or other dessert) Two words: peanut brittle I am allergic to peanuts. I eat peanuts in a different way than listed here. I don't like peanuts. Vote View Results Back
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.