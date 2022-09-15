The “Harry Potter” series of novels have intrigued and entertained readers for nearly three decades, selling more than 500 million copies worldwide and earning the title as the best-selling novel series of all time. The resulting “Harry Potter” films proved to be just as popular, as have various other related works, including a theme park in Orlando, Florida. 

The latest diversion from the franchise is “Harry Potter: The Exhibition,” the most comprehensive touring exhibition from the world of Hogwarts. The exhibition, which had its world premiere earlier this year in Philadelphia, will make Atlanta the second stop on its North American tour, opening Friday, Oct. 21 at 200 Peachtree Street.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.