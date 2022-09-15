The “Harry Potter” series of novels have intrigued and entertained readers for nearly three decades, selling more than 500 million copies worldwide and earning the title as the best-selling novel series of all time. The resulting “Harry Potter” films proved to be just as popular, as have various other related works, including a theme park in Orlando, Florida.
The latest diversion from the franchise is “Harry Potter: The Exhibition,” the most comprehensive touring exhibition from the world of Hogwarts. The exhibition, which had its world premiere earlier this year in Philadelphia, will make Atlanta the second stop on its North American tour, opening Friday, Oct. 21 at 200 Peachtree Street.
Utilizing the latest innovations in immersive design and technology, “Harry Potter: The Exhibition” celebrates the lore of “Harry Potter,” “Fantastic Beasts” and the expanding Wizarding World, including “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” through environments that honor the iconic moments, characters, settings and beasts of the award-winning series of novels.
Patrons will also get up-close-and-personal glimpses of authentic props and costumes from the “Harry Potter” and “Fantastic Beasts” films and will have the opportunity to engage with innovative environments and installations never before seen in a touring exhibition.
“Building on the tremendous success in Philadelphia, we are so excited to bring ‘Harry Potter: The Exhibition” to the city of Atlanta, the world headquarters of Imagine Exhibitions and my hometown,” said Tom Zaller, president and CEO of Imagine Exhibitions, which is bringing the “Harry Potter” experience to town in partnership with Warner Brothers Themed Entertainment and EMC Presents. “We create experiences all over the world and it’s nice to show our city what we can do.”
After its residency in Atlanta, the exhibition will continue to tour globally, visiting cities in Latin America, Asia and Europe, including the recently announced stop this December in Vienna, Austria.
“Harry Potter: The Exhibition” will unfold at 200 Peachtree, located in the heart of downtown Atlanta in the former historic Macy’s department store, now the home of the Southern Exchange Ballrooms and corporate event space.
Ticket sales are set to begin on Wednesday, Sept. 28, but Harry Potter Fan Club members will receive exclusive access to presale tickets on Sunday, Sept. 25.
