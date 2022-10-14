'Harry Potter' star Daniel Radcliffe pays tribute to Robbie Coltrane: 'One of the funniest people I've met'

Daniel Radcliffe (right), seen here with Robbie Coltrane at the 'Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets' world premiere in London in 2002, paid tribute to his late costar on October 14 upon learning of Coltrane's death.

Stars from the "Harry Potter" universe are paying tribute to Hogwart's resident gentle half-giant, Robbie Coltrane, who died on Friday.

In a statement provided to CNN by a representative, Daniel Radcliffe called Coltrane, 72 -- who played Hagrid in the "Harry Potter" film franchise -- "one of the funniest people I've met" and recalled how the actor "used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on the set."