Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, have taken aim at "unconscious bias" inside the royal family and defended their decision to quit the institution, as their highly anticipated Netflix documentary series threatens to deepen the split between the couple and Buckingham Palace.

The first three episodes of the project, titled "Harry & Meghan," were released on Thursday after months of speculation that the couple would star in a tell-all series.

CNN's Muhammad Darwish, Zahid Mahmood, Christian Edwards and Sarah Dean contributed reporting.

